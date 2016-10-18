CAREER PROFILE : Zena’s busy life as a project manager

Zena Amury is a project manager at Plan International. She has a degree in Nutrition and Masters in Social Development and Health.

As a project manager, she is responsible for managing project budget, technical deliverables of the project and also managing her team. Here she is talking to Success about her career path.

As project manager at Plan International, how does your day begin?

Usually my day begins at 8.00am or a bit earlier. I start my day by organising it. The first hour of my work day, I assess priorities and focus on what I need to accomplish in that day. I make my to-do list, or update the ones I made the previous day, and try to stick to it. However, if something urgent comes in, I re-shuffle my priorities.

Tell me a little bit about your career path, how did you move into Project Management?

I started my career in a government institution where I worked for two years but my passion was to work with organisation that advocate for child rights so I followed my heart and moved to NGOs where I worked as a junior officer before I was promoted to the management role. Thereafter I joined International organisations where I worked in various capacities before Joining Plan International.

What do you regard as the biggest challenges and opportunities facing a project manager today?

There are many challenges that are facing project managers today; I will highlight just a few which I consider to be major challenges. One of the challenge is time constraints to improve their knowledge i.e. attend/register for professional courses. Often time, managers are busy working on their projects and rarely get time for career development. Balancing work and studies is very challenging for most managers. However, with technology advancement, there are now opportunities for managers to develop their career through online trainings and courses although they will still need to balance their work and studies.

Development of technologies present many opportunities for the project managers to learn and develop their careers while still working. There are many online opportunities like training or course that manager can seize to develop their career in various aspects of their work. Availability of online publications and materials also can be used by project managers to improve or develop further their career.

What would you say is the most important skill of a project manager and why?

I think that project manager has to have Problem solving skills, this is because, as a project manager, you manage staff but also work with partners. Therefore a manager needs to be able to manage and solve problems that may arise in the course of implementing the project.

Team building skills; as Manager you are also responsible for managing the team. Managers needs to have skills for building team work and for motivating her/his team so as to ensure that the project is successfully implemented because itís the team that do the actual implementation and manager is facilitating that to happen.

Communication skills are the key, Project Manager need to know how to communicate clearly and what to communicate and how to communicate. The team needs to be guided and directed by the project manager and hence the project manager has to make sure that the team understands what is expected from them; for that to happen, a project manager needs to be a good communicator.

What are your favourite aspects of being a project manager?

The fact that; I am always learning. Every project is different. Each project has its own set of challenges, which forces me to constantly change and make adjustments to my approach. In addition, I am learning about more than just structure and processes ñ sometimes, I get to learn about other interesting stuff like: here at Plan International, learned how to use different management software e.g. SAP system.

Describe one of your most challenging projects? Why was it challenging and how did you pull the project through it?

One of my most challenging project that I managed was implemented in 8 districts and were implemented by 8 local CSO at the district level. The project was in year two but it was lagged behind in meetings the targets agreed with donor. The major challenge was the capacity of the local partner to manage and implement the project within the required timeline as per donor requirement. Local partner did not have enough capacity in terms of financial management and technical capacity. To overcome the challenge, we supported partners in capacity building of their accountants and project officers through different trainings.

What advice do you think should be giving students regarding their career?