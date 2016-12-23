‘Kiumeni’ the next hit in Bongo movies

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. In a year when there hasn’t been so much happening in the film industry there was finally something worth talking about when the trailer of ‘Kiumeni’ was released last week.

The low budget film set and shot in Dar es Salaam juxtaposes poverty and wealth as paths of an affluent young man cross that of a girl from a poor neighbourhood.

The young man falls head over heels in love with the girl to the extent that he wants her to move in with him and as tradition requires he is obliged to visit her family.

However, he has to fit in his new environment as there are lots of cultural shocks that he has to come to terms with.

While there, he goes through a series of challenges from not fitting in with his girlfriend’s family and friends to getting robbed, chased by the mob of rival football fans, drugged and kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Speaking to the Beat, Nicholas Marwa a veteran film and TV director said “Kiumeni” is one of the most anticipated Swahili film to come from East Africa as it deals with real life challenges of today’s emerging social classes.

“Its original story, powerful directing, ground breaking cinematography, and amazing acting is bound to bring the film making industry of the region to a new frontier,” Marwa told The Beat magazine.

The cast include Ernest Napoleon of “Goingbongo”, Big Brother Africa winner Idris Sultan, actress Irene Paul, Muhogo Mchungu and Mama Abdul and Antu Mendoza who make her debut as Faith.

However as local audiences anxiously wait for the official release of the film, it has been confirmed that the film will not release not until after February 2017.