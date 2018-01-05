‘No man wants to be my ex’- Huddah

The New year comes with its fair share of surprises and for some celebrities like Kenya’s Huddah Monroe they are just kicking off from where they stopped as she brags of an intact body.

For many a woman, there are numerous ways and ideas on how to keep their man locked in

- It turns out popular Kenya beauty entrepreneur, Huddah Monroe has also got a few ideas of her own. Towards the end of the year Huddah dished out tips on how to use and dump rich men.

Well, this time around, she has once again taken to the social media platform to reveal why no man wants to leave her. According to her, her body is still intact and she’s got the African sauce.

The controversial Kenya socialite rose to fame in 2014 after she clinched the coveted slot of representing Kenya in the Big Brother Africa – BBA reality show in South Africa.