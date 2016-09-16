‘Queen of Katwe’ premieres in toronto

When her name first appeared in the glossy showbiz magazines in the US she was definitely a hit both there and in Africa.

Several years after her struggles to gain recognition, the ultimate prize finally came on that night at the Academy awards with a nomination in the Supporting Role in ‘12 Years A Slave’.

She went on to win the category in the process winning over crowds for her Oscar-winning performance.

Her win reverberated across the continent as she inspired more girls to wear African hairdo as opposed to the now famous imported weaves from Brazil and elsewhere.

More roles were to follow including one in ‘Star wars’ as the Yale trained actress became one of the most sought after actresses in Hollywood.

And since then Lupita Nyong’o continued to captivate fans with her outstanding red carpet appearances one after another.

Last weekend at the 41st Toronto International Film Festival ‘Queen of Katwe premiere’, the 33-year-old continued to surpass expectations in a jaw-dropping yellow-and-blue number, which she accessorized with over $600,000 worth of jewelry.

The ‘Jungle Book’ actress illuminated the carpet in a strapless House of Herrera yellow gown, adorned with velvet, royal blue floral patterns, which accentuated her slender figure and toned arms.

She added a dramatic flair with a matching color headpiece that wrapped around her head, popping a bright red to her lips and opted for metallic blue pumps.

According to Daily Mail, Lupita topped off her outfit with a touch of class in Tanzanite and diamond earrings, worth $29,000, a $270,000 sapphire and diamond ring, and an 8-carat yellow diamond ring that costs $325,000.

The Mexico-born Kenyan actress joined her fellow co-star David Oyelowo and director Mira Nair in the excitement of their film.

Her look, which is also similar to that what most African women in power wear, seems to be channeling her role in the Ugandan movie where she played the role of a widowed mother trying to raise her family amid the crushing poverty of a Kampala slum, Katwe.

Indian-American director Mira wore also stood out in a Southeast Asian inspired outfit wearing an intricately-patterned gold and purple number.

This is Lupita’s first real appearance after a three-year absence from the silver screen and her third time working with Mira after interning with her on ‘The Namesake’.

In the film, which will be released on September 23, she will portray the role of Harriet, the mother of a Ugandan chess prodigy.“In retrospect, I was looking for ways to reengage my artistry [over the past couple of years], and there have certainly been things I passed on to do the things I felt gave me the right amount of challenge,” she told Entertainment Weekly. She adds: ‘It was the first time I felt really awakened by a script and super challenged.’

Queen of Katwe is the colorful true story of a young girl selling corn on the streets of rural Uganda whose world rapidly changes when she is introduced to the game of chess, and, as a result of the support she receives from her family and community, is instilled with the confidence and determination she needs to pursue her dream of becoming an international chess champion.

For 10-year-old Phiona Mutesi (Nalwanga) and her family, life in the impoverished slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda, is a constant struggle.

Her mother, Harriet (Nyong’o), is fiercely determined to take care of her family and works tirelessly selling vegetables in the market to make sure her children are fed and have a roof over their heads.

When Phiona meets Robert Katende (Oyelowo), a soccer player turned missionary who teaches local children chess, she is captivated. Chess requires a good deal of concentration, strategic thinking and risk taking, all skills which are applicable in everyday life, and Katende hopes to empower youth with the game.

Phiona is impressed by the intelligence and wit the game requires and immediately shows potential. Recognizing Phiona’s natural aptitude for chess and the fighting spirit she’s inherited from her mother, Katende begins to mentor her, but Harriet is reluctant to provide any encouragement, not wanting to see her daughter disappointed.

As Phiona begins to succeed in local chess competitions, Katende teaches her to read and write in order to pursue schooling. She quickly advances through the ranks in tournaments, but breaks away from her family to focus on her own life.