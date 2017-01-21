Dar es Salaam. When the Africa Cup of nations kicked off in Libreville Gabon, the Tanzanian flag was among those on display at the opening ceremony.

One of the three performers who recorded the official song for the finals was Tanzania’s Diamond alongside Lumino and Mhombi.

On his departure the Tanzanian artiste was handed the national flag by the minister of Information, Culture, Artists and Sports Nape Nnauye.

His performance alongside other crew members was as usual energertic and befitting of the occasion.

It was the first time a Tanzanian artiste was performing at the opening ceremony of Africa’s biennial soccer tourney event that was established in 1962.

Contrary to the expectations it was not Diamond performance that drew the attention on social media, instead, it was the flag that drew criticism.

Those who took issue with it questioned why the minister had given the flag to an artiste who had been invited on a personal basis, to them it wasn’t befitting at all.

Though the answer lay quite there within, not many could accept that by Diamond performing at the opening ceremony there was a national interest involved.

Woe unto you who dared to say a thing on the suitability of the singer’s carrying the flag.

For the ardent football fans Diamond didn’t deserve the limelight at a football tournament and they thought he lacked merit.

Handing over the national flag to sportsmen and entertainers isn’t anything new but what made this incident garner headlines, is the fact that the event in question is one which Tanzania’s national football team has failed to qualify for almost 40 years now.

Speaking to the Beat a Basata official who requested anonymity confirmed that as long as there was national interest then whoever is concerned can be given a national flag.

This, according to national arts council, was a misdirection of the fans’ frustration for failure to qualify.

The line between personal and national interest seems to be rather blurred because there seems to be no clear yardsticks on how to gauge what international event deserves such a send off

Four years ago in Parliament when the issue of nudity at the Big Brother Africa House became a point of discussion, the minister whose docket handles such matters was quick to disown the so called ‘representatives’.

“Those who go to events like Big brother do not represent the country, they represent themselves,” remarked the minister.

What was rather confusing was the fact that these young men irrespective of their despicable social acts which involve nudity and heavy drinking on live television, they proudly wave the Tanzanian flag.

When Mwisho Mwampamba failed what was supposed to be a very simple geographical question he was met with lots of criticism, thankfully social media wasn’t as rampant as it is today.

Yet in the same breath, when Richard and Idris Sultan emerged winners of the Endermol produced reality show in 2007 and 2014 respectively, they became national heroes.

Who did these young men represent and did they deserve to wave our national flag at some event that our legislators had already deemed as a manifestation of evil?

May be again just like in Diamond’s case the answer lie just there in between, as Tanzanians they had the right to hoist the national flag.

The case of Tanzanian sportsmen and entertainers waving the national symbol isn’t an isolated one as many sportsmen on the international stage use such symbols as a sign of patriotism, an acknowledgment of one’s nationhood.

And there are cases when authorities have been accused of double standards especially when they fail to grant the government’s blessing to representatives heading for global contests.

Cilicia Godfrey, first runner up at Miss Teen Heritage beauty contest in Sri Lanka is an example of a Tanzanian who tried but failed to get the government’s backing which included being given a national flag as she was preparing for the beauty contest.

The young model is a very frustrated figure even with a first runners-up medal; she claims the ministry couldn’t help her for various reasons.

In the end, she had to undergo due diligence in order to represent her country at the beauty pageant.

It is the pride of any nation seeing a fellow countryman holding a national flag up high. With jubilation, we all hail such individuals.

There’s a sense of patriotism and unwavering love for one’s county when a national flag is displayed in public. We see how our Olympic team makes its maiden entrance at various Olympic events.

At the arena, they hoist the Tanzanian national flag as a symbol of adoration and acknowledgement of one’s country. Even in failure, such acts never cease to exist.

In music, we’ve seen artistes such as Ali Kiba, Navy Kenzo, Diamond, and Vanessa Mdee all proudly display the national flag signifying their commitment to representing the country abroad.

Such scenarios are at most times met with praise and support back at home, but there are situations like Diamond’s where the matter became a contentious one.

Bearing the national flag is one of the most effective ways our local acts can trace their excellence back at home.

Tanzania has often been blamed for failing to market its national attractions, by having a local act display a national flag internationally; it is one of the ways of reverting praise to the country.

Kenya is perhaps one of the best example of a nation that utilizes its talent to market itself to the world.

They embrace their national flag and in return people are able to know more about the country and what it has to offer.

Our local talent needs to be backed by our government and given full support whenever they go to represent the county globally.

Every formality has to abide by a certain set of rules.