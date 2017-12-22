Miss Tanzania 2017 cancelled

By Omary Majuto

Dar es Salaam. Organisers of Miss Tanzania beauty pageant have announced the cancellation this year’s contest due to lack of funding.

According to Lino International Agency’s Information Officer, Hiddan Rico the Miss Tanzania committee met recently to iron out some of the critical issues and realised that they couldn’t stage this year’s contest despite the fact that some of the region had already got representatives for the final contest.

He explained that the main cause of failing to secure sponsors is the time limitation as the National Arts Council (Basata) only granted the licenses to stage the contest in September whereas many sponsors require prior information of at least six to nine month.

"We struggled to find the sponsors to stage the contest, many firms were not ready to support the event due to the limited time, some of them requested us to adjourn till next year," "As the sole organisers of the event, we agreed with them and all contestants who were supposed to contest in this year's event will feature in the next year contest.