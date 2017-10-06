A Perspective on Diamond Platinum’s “Hallelujah”

By Dennis Massawe

So, what is the big deal about the song “Hallelujah” by the artist Diamond Platinum? Isn’t it another hit that is rocking the air waves in Tanzania and overseas...?

I do not know much about him apart from the fact that he is a Tanzanian artiste. His international exposure has set high expectations as a Tanzanian ambassador in music and arts.

While his fans are going gaga, it is important to put on our thinking caps and closely evaluate the potential impact of his new single track titled “Hallelujah.”

The problem is not the use of the word “Hallelujah,” and certainly not a problem using the word as a Muslim; but rather the context the word is being used and how it is interpreted through the song.

In his work Diamond contextualizes and interprets the word in a sensual framework. Even if we were to conjure that he is “praising God” for the gorgeous woman he is alluding to, his creative work renders itself to a systemic problem.

The word can be used where married couples are expressing the joy of sex as a gift from God. Apart from the confines of acceptable norms of marital sensual intimacies, the word will be out of context because God does not condone fornication and related behaviors.

The word can be used in the joys of triumph and brokenness as exaltation of God regardless of the circumstances.

Therefore, Diamond and others who have wrongly used the word stand to be informed and pointed to the correct interpretation.

In Diamond’s song, whether done strategically, arrogantly or out of sheer ignorance - the bigger picture of the problem is a case of religious defamation. How is this possible? Well, let me explain.

Just as Arabic is the original language for the Quran, so is Hebrew and Septuagint is for the Bible.

There is lot of grammatical explanation but I will simplify and make it easy to understand: the authentic meaning of word “Hallelujah” in Hebrew means “let us praise the Lord.”

It is divided into two words – Hallelu – let us praise, and – Jah – which is one of the Hebrew names for God.

Hence, Hallelujah – Let us praise the Lord. “Unlike other words in the Bible that were translated, Hallelujah was left in its original form because it was considered too sacred, too authentic to be violated in a way that it would depart from the original,” Professor Jonathan Lipnick from the Israel institute of Biblical studies explains in one of his lessons. Now that we understand the sacredness of the word, let me explain how possible the case of religious defamation can arise from the song. The geo-religious space has changed significantly from the past. More tension exits between religions as it is exhibited across the world.

If religious sacredness is handled carelessly, the countries that almost share an equal demographic of Islamic and Christian believers are at the highest risk. Tanzania happens to be one of those countries that both religions share the most space.

In the United Nations, the case of religious defamation took a long time to come up with a resolution from 1999 until 2010.

The reason for the discourse was among others to ascertain that religious defamation is a violation of human rights. The fact of the matter is that religious defamation arouses tentious sentiments and polarizes religious communities. Can you imagine for a minute; what if a Christian artiste would equally misconstrue a sacred Islamic word?

What if they contextualized it within sensuality and sensationalism-and by doing so, they got some million impressions on social media….? Would it incite or cause a type of intifada? Thus, a stitch in time saves nine - as the old adage goes; a timely management of insensitive religious expressions will save a lot of chaos. It was through my Facebook feed that I saw a post that was oozing with agitation at how the word was desecrated.

Then it got me thinking about the potential negative impact of the song in the Christian community. But I was comforted by the management of religious polarity in Tanzania between Christians and Muslims. I use the word management because the potential for religious feuds are volcanic.

Thank God that even though Christians and Muslims are almost equal in numbers, religious peace and stability has been managed amicably in Tanzania for the solidarity of the Tanzanian people goes beyond religious differences and tribalism.

And then I thought maybe I should just keep quiet and let it be. My conscience wouldn’t allow me to do so as a musical artist and as theology student who uses the word “Hallelujah” in sacred worship of God. I reached a conclusion that it would only be fair to share my comments and hopefully influence a positive discussion and action.

The privilege of influence entails responsibility and accountability.

As a content creator, I must consider all the facts and facets to the best of my knowledge.

I am not saying that the artist in question did not do his homework. I am also not implying that people of all faiths do not have moral and spiritual contradictions on sacred issues.

We will be responsible for such contradictions both in secret and in public before our Maker. For example; one artist that used the word “Hallelujah” in expressing his contradictions was Leonard Cohen.

His song “Hallelujah” has been quoted as being a beautiful, ironic and melancholy masterpiece that relates to God and the artist’s emotional journey. “The Song explains that many kinds of Hallelujahs do exist. I say: All the perfect and broken Hallelujahs have an equal value. It’s a desire to affirm my faith in life, not in some formal religious way but with enthusiasm, with emotion…” Although he had his share of spiritual and moral contradictions with the sacred word, his rendition of “Hallelujah” sincerely connects God to his circumstances in life in meaningful ways.

In all fairness, there are Christians who abuse or blaspheme the sacred. However, in all social groups that share the same codes, the tendency is to allow impunity within the family but not for those who are not of the family.

Diamond is a Muslim, and because of being of a different family, it is highly likely for his presentation to be deemed as desecrating a sacred word in Christian faith.

In conclusion, it is my hope that a healthy discussion will arise for the sake of religious and civil peace. I also hope that the artists will be careful on how they influence their communities and the nation at large as good ambassadors.

Fame and fortune that leads to distraction and disorder of people is insignificant and a haunting legacy. There is an intricate balance for freedom of expression and respect for religion that must be observed.

Religious defamation is an attack to human dignity that can incite violence if not managed.