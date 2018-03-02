After 23 years, Lundenga calls time on Miss Tz

By Majuto Omari

Dar es Salaam. After staging Miss Tanzania beauty pageant for 23 years, Hashim Lundenga has announced not to continue to organize the contest and has handed over the task to 1998’s beauty queen, Basila Mwanukuzi.

Since the 90s Miss Tanzania has been staged by Lino International Agency and experienced relative success from various editions on the competition despite the challenges.

Speaking on Wednesday this week, Lundenga said time has come for him to focus on other activities despite the fact that he will be among the beauty contest stakeholders.

He said that the decision has been attained without any duress within or outside his firm and he went on to thank National Arts Council (Basata) for their good cooperation.

“For the past 23 years, there were ups and downs; we had good moments and also sad ones due to various challenges,” he said, adding; “I believe Basila Mwanukuzi under The Look Company Limited will make the event the best and return it to its original status. I call upon Basata under Executive Secretary, Godfrey Mngereza to give her maximum cooperation,” said Lundenga.

He also said that he will never forget the 2005 edition of the beauty pageant where Miss Tanzania, Nancy Sumary finished in seventh position at Miss World and went on to be crowned Miss World Africa.



On her part, Basila thanked Lundenga for the decision and promised to take the event into the next level. “I have been a contestant in these events, I was the top winner in the 1998 edition, I have experience in the modeling world, although this will be the first time managing Miss Tanzania,” said Basila, who is the company Managing Director.

