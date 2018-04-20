AliKiba weds Kenyan fiance

By Mohamed Ahmed @TheCitizenTZ

Mombasa. Tanzanian artiste AliKiba on Thursday morning tied the knot at a colorful wedding which took place in Mombasa in an invite only ceremony.

Ali Saleh Kiba and his brother Abdu Kiba arrived at Ummul Kulthum Mosque in company of Kiba’s close friend Hassan Joho who is also the Governor of Mombasa County.

The musician was dressed in a black gown, a turban and a dagger – a custom for Swahili weddings.

After citing a few Quran verses, Sheikh Mohammed Kagera who presided over the ceremony held Kiba’s wrist in fulfilling his marriage to his fiancée, Amina Khalef.

Later on, Mr Kiba pronounced: “I, Ali Saleh has agreed to marry; Ms Amina Khalef for the dowry agreed between us and in case of divorce, let it be in good will.”

According to reliable close to both families the wedding was conducted early morning to avoid “gate crashers”.

After that Alikiba proceeded to the house of Governor Joho’s brother, Abubakar Joho, house in Kizingo for a meal after the wedding known as “Kombe la bwana harusi”.

The reception will held at Joho’s mansion in Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi.