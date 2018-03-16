Ashimba keeping grounded to traditional music

By Paul Owere

Traditional music in Tanzania is something that remains relegated to the back shelves and it is something that you only experience at festivals and special events.

Today’s music is highly commercialized to the extent that it hardly accommodates some of the so-called Tanzanian values, in fact apart from the use of Kiswahili there is nothing else Tanzanian in it.

However even with such allure singers like Andrew Shimba aka Ashimba has stuck to his guns and he continues to perform on some of the high profile stages across the world.

This week the singer currently has weekly gigs in Zanzibar released a new single which he has aptly titled ‘Afrika Rasilimali’ which is part of his upcoming project.

His shows though a rare one in town show that traditional music and dances if well packaged and marketed can travel places and thus a viable export to the rest of the continent and the world.

As one pundit puts it, there is every reason for traditional music to succeed since the market is readily available because it is through such that Tanzania can be marketed.

“You can’t take RnB or rock and roll to the Americans and think they will listen to you, this is because it is their music and therefore, there is no way how you are going to do it better than them!” he says.

Speaking to the Beat, Ashimba said his latest offering is about the crisis that Africa faces in general with its natural resources which in turn has become a threat to her own survival.

“We as artistes have an obligation of speaking about some of the ills that affect our society including our peace and security but it is rather unfortunate that music like ours doesn’t gain the required airplay,” says Ashimba.

As a musician Ashimba whose career started off in the early 2000 came to the limelight with his debut album “Nuru Nyikani” (on the Maisha Music label) in January 2009.

“That album was my first major attempt on a solo project after working with other traditional bands such as ‘Sisi Tambala’ and it really showcased my potential,” he says

Apart from Kiswahili, Ashimba sings and writes in various tribal languages, his style is a combination of East African music with elements of Afro pop and acoustic music.

His lyrics just like in the latest release largely talk about Tanzania, its rich nature, everyday life, and the importance of traditions, as well as the occasional friction that is created when the modern, globalized world rubs up against them. Joy and sorrow often walk hand-in-hand in Ashimba’s soulful songs.

“It is important to talk about these things because they make us who we are as a people and our aspirations as a nation or a continent,” he says.

In January 2012, Ashimba and producers Jussi Jaakonaho and Teho Majamäki held recording sessions in Bagamoyo with local musicians.One of the highlights of those sessions was a visit from the legendary taarab singer from Zanzibar, the late Bi Kidude who sang on two of Ashimba’s songs.

Ashimba has performed at Sauti za Busara, Karibu Music Festival, and many other festivals in Europe where he is held in high regard.

“The commercialization of our music is what has brought us to this stage to the extent that people ask us what our music looks like,” he says.

He believes all is not lost and that is why they continue to attract audiences and there is room for improvement should today’s artistes decide to tap into the rich cultures of Tanzania and Africa in general.

“We can still package traditional music in a way that it appeals to young and old, local and foreign audiences,” he adds.

But as Ashimba says this, many traditional music groups in the country are yet to explore the commercial potential as many still do it as a hobby and in the process benefiting nothing out of this treasure.

In the late 80s, theatre performance dominated the country’s entertainment scene with groups like Tanzania One Theatre (TOT), Muungano Cultural Troupe, Tatu Nane and JKT Kimbunga Stereo.

Those were the days when theatre halls got packed and it was when even children as young as 10 would accompany their parents to such shows.

At such shows popular dances such as the Snake dance and other sorts of stunts from such shows which also made some of the groups travel beyond Tanzania’s borders.

Tatu Nane for example became the most sought after troupe outside the continent with Dulla, a flutist who used his nose to blow the instrument.

The current plunge into modernization could be a cause to blame as some circles suggest, which in the process has led many artistes into the trap of copying western traditions and therefore adulterating traditional values.

This they think has watered down the beauty of the culture and customs that they are supposed to be so proud of.