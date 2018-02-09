B’Hitz signs management deal with Panamusiq

Dar es Salaam.Tanzanian music production powerhouse B’Hitz has signed a long term management agreement with Pan African management company Panamusiq.

B’Hits was found in 2008 by sound mechanics fanatics and is one of the most reputed label and music production house in Tanzania.

Indeed some of the best acts from Tanzania, East Africa and the African continent at large have been working with B’Hits either as signed artists or clients of the production studio. Among the most notable names to have crossed the B’Hits’ path are AY, Psquare, Mwana FA, FidQ, Avril, Vanessa Mdee, Lady JayDee and many more.

As a label, after nurturing a multitude of artists, B’Hits has decided to focus on one music group, District 9ine whose sound reflects the full spectrum of urban music.

For the music production segment, B’Hits has built its name around the unique and crispy sound that comes out of its studio thanks to the competence and creativity of its producers Hermy B and Pancho Latino and the high quality of the studio equipment.

The new joint aims at developing B’Hitz and District 9ine internationally through Panamusiq music industry expertise and its global network of relationships with artists, producers, promoters, media companies and brands.

For African artists to grab the attention of the international markets, the high quality of their music productions is of paramount importance.

This will be one of the key elements that Panamusiq will leverage with B’Hitz to attract more clients for the studio from the continent and beyond.

Another important element that has brought to this new affiliation is the presence of District 9ine in B’Hitz roster. This is a music group with hidden identity that Panamusiq believes has tremendous potential and will now benefit from its professional management services.

A full re-branding of District 9ine is currently undergoing and expects to hear this name hitting the headlines soon. (Omari Majuto)