BAR GOSSIP : Bongo folks who can’t stop complaining

We all complain at a certain point in time, but some folks are turning it into some sort of sport, even when there is no reason at all.

The same folks who were complaining about the explicit content in our music are at it again they are saying how unfair it was to ban certain songs and they are citing all sorts of references in their defense.

But as we all know, this is Bongo, trust me, we debate about almost anything, including certain topics that are rather taboo.

So the other day we were at Bonge’s place, a new joint that has become quite a hit with the working class, business men and idlers too. T his joint isn’t one of those that meet most of the requirements that an average bar should have such as a clean toilet and other related paraphernalia but all the same we flock there in tens, male and female.

To tell the truth this place does not meet the safety and hygiene standards.

Forget about those funny and annoying lounges that are mushrooming in every corner of town who have turned the thirsty hardworking workers into their cash cows. Please owners of these joints should consider this as a public announcement.

We are considering very drastic actions against you and that might include a silent demonstration- by the way is that legal?

There are several things that make this place and on top of it all is the fact that beer is sold at the recommended price with all the value additions taken care of!

So here we were Rachel the newly employed bar maid from Singida was going through her chores with great dedication, dusting the chairs and arranging them in the usual dimensions when Kaburu arrived.

Kaburu is known for his penchant for light skinned girls something that fellow revellers attribute to his origins from the shores of Lake Victoria.

He usually stops at nothing when it comes to such he will even go to the extent of borrowing money from the shylocks to please a girl.

He took his time to join in the conversation which was rather heated as folks debated the reason behind the authorities banning certain songs that are quite a hit with revellers at the bars. Rashid is a teetotaler but he one of the early arrivals at this bar and he is always emotional when certain topics of national interest is tabled.

“The boys have gone too far they sing about certain body parts that were once reserved for the bedroom, now just imagine what is that Kibamia song?” said Rashid. “Rashid if you don’t want to listen to such songs why don’t just go to church or mosque because some of us are here to relieve ourselves of work stress,” Kaburu finally joined in the conversation.

He in no uncertain terms told off Rashid that what is done at the bar remains at the bar and that is why most of them come there with women who are not their wives and yet no one raises an eyebrow. I realised that something was distracting Kaburu’s attention from the matters at hand, he just couldn’t stop staring at Rachel.

And just like he has always done, he soon asked to move to another table where he ordered for a six pack for the light stuff which now sells at a reduced price!

It didn’t take long before Rachel against the rules and regulation of service could join him. As darkness fell Kaburu and his new catch were soon into one another’s arms behaving like teenagers.