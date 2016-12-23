Celebrating Christmas without greeting cards

By The Beat Team

The festive season is here and the frenzy is on, from the gifts to the merry making that waits, there is just plenty on offer. You just can’t ignore it!!!

There isn’t much work going on with carols filling the air, no wonder everyone has slipped into the holiday mode irrespective of whether they are believers or not.

Even with the ‘hard times’, certified party animals look forward to a season where they will have to party without the worry of spotting red eyes in the morning.

Despite the JPM cliché many have made the annual upcountry visit to their ancestral homes for the family reunions and ‘thanks-giving’.

However, amid this euphoria there is one element of the festive season that is on the verge of collapse if not dead already, the festive greeting card.

Sending Christmas cards is a holiday tradition that began in 1843, when Sir Henry Cole and John Horsley of the UK designed the very first Christmas card.

Since that time, millions of Christmas cards have been given and received in a gesture of goodwill and friendship.

Even with such an illustrious history, this tradition is sailing against the torrents.

While doing our rounds to the weeks leading to this weekend’s celebrations apart from a few corporate entities that still send seasonal greeting cards, very few individuals do.

In the old days, things like Santa Claus, the Christmas tree, gifts among others defined the festive season; they were values that you found in every family however remote it was.

A Christmas card on the other hand complemented the gift that one gave to a loved one in celebration of Christ’s birth.

The advent of technology has rendered this great virtue almost useless today as today’s generation prefer the electronic means to the hard copy.

But even as it is close to its death bed many still remember sending cards with nostalgia as it was a remarkable symbol of the celebrations.

“I always remember the excitement of sending and receiving a card. The trip to the post office, mostly from family and friends was one that I looked forward to with glee,” says Sarah Mushi.

The 52-year-old mother of four and a civil servant says lately things have changed as she hardly hangs any cards in her living room apart from a few she gets from her office.

“Three of my children live abroad, but even them don’t send me any cards instead they would rather call for over 30 minutes on phone or sometimes send messages through Whatsapp with pictures,” she says.

According to her the cards were not only a tradition but these cards also made your family and friends know that you value them.

She adds that the palpability of the cards is what makes them special unlike the messages, emails which you delete with time.

Some 20 years ago Sarah’s fondness for this tradition wouldn’t have been taken for granted as the cards set the season’s mood on with the post office buzzing with activity.

However, with technology taking centre stage and the post office being a distant memory, things have taken a different turn.

According to her many young people today hardly know where the post office is and some cannot tell why there is such a thing anyway. “I stopped sending cards of any nature almost 10 years because of the hustle, expenses and then the burden of delivering them,” says Agnes William.

She only sends cards to her parents who live in her home district of Musoma because they do not have access to emails and above all they still value what she considers a dying tradition.

“In this era of emails and cell phones why would I go through all that trouble yet with just a click of the button I can get it all done?” she asks.

According to her it is the thought that matters and with telephony one can send season’s greetings to more than one person than she would have done with cards which she regards as expensive.

“I always look forward to the season’s texts and when I don’t receive one from a friend it makes me worried,” she adds.

However, these new inventions too have come with a problem of their won as the bulk of the messages that one receives are mostly generic.

“I do not dispute that the messages are creative and always light up my face but the issues is that you can receive the same message from 10 different people,” she says.

The slow movement at the gift shops in the city tells a story of its own as very few customers show enthusiasm for the cards.

According to a retail dealer in cards there was very little purchase going on and most of those who came in were women aged above 40.

“People still buy seasonal greeting cards but the sales are not as high as back in the days. However there is still a strong sense of tradition around the act of sending cards to some,” says Mhando who has been in the business for over 15 years.

He adds that most of his clients are from the corporate entities who value the tradition despite being armed with the latest technology which is available at a click.

Though the reasons for either sending or not sending cards to dear ones are quite diverse, there is every indication that the once great element of the festive season is faced with a fight for survival.

From the look of things it’s a fight that can only lead to one outcome given the advent of the social network which allows one to follow others almost instantly and in real time.