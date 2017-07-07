Dance musician Dede dies at 63

Dar es Salaam. Veteran dance musician Shaban Dede 63 died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam after two weeks of illness.

His death was confirmed by his son Hamad Shaban Dede. During his life time Dede worked with Tabora Jazz, Mlimani Park and Msondo Music Band.

Dede was born in Kagera in 1954 where he developed love for music at a tender age which led to joining the TANU band in Bukoba Town.

In 1974 he joined the Police Band, he then moved on to Tabora Jazz Band in 1975 before joining International Band in 1976.

In 1976 he joined Msondo which by that time was known as Juwata Jazz where he served until 1982 before moving to arch-rivals Mlimani Park Ochestra.