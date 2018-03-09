Derulo, Rayvanny connect in ‘Tip Toe’ Remix

When they first met at the Coke studio it was chemistry at first sight and that has gone on to produce great results.

The 2017 BET-award winning singer Rayvanny and American Pop Star Jason Derulo was always a meeting that was viewed as a step into the brighter side of things.

From their music exchange at Coke Studio, Jason Derulo and Rayvanny kept contact and even met up in the US, sharing very little information on what they were cooking.

The remix to Jason’s latest global hit “Tip Toe” has surfaced with Rayvanny and French Montana featured on the track.

With Rayvanny’s touch—the hit dance song perfectly captures an authentic African sound paired well with Jason’s global pop and urban influences.

Jason Derulo was the international guest star Coke Studio Africa - 2017 starring on a special episode themed the Global Fusion Edition alongside 11 talented African stars. They included Rayvanny (Tanzania) Dela (Kenya), Bebe Cool (Uganda), Falz (Nigeria), Betty G (Ethiopia), Joey B (Ghana), Shekhinah (South Africa), Jah Prayzah (Zimbabwe), Denise (Madagascar), Mr. Bow (Mozambique) and Locko (Cameroon).

Rayvanny is emerging as a true super star and undoubtedly one of the fastest rising stars in East Africa right now. The only East African clinching a nomination at BET Awards 2017 in the category of International Viewer’s Choice award. His mega hits include: “”Makulusa, “Zezeta”, “Kwetu” and “Salome” with Diamond Platnumz.