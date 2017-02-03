Friday, February 3, 2017

Diamond –Ne-Yo concert now in March

 

In Summary

The tour gigs have now been scheduled to start on March 29 in London until April 8 in Manchester with the major highlight being the performance of their collaboration effort ‘Marry You’, song that was recorded in Nairobi almost over a year ago.

Advertisement

It was a gig that many of their fans had waited longingly for and after it was postponed now the two stars have announced new dates for the London and Manchester shows.

And in another development, the official video of the hit single ‘Marry You’ this week debuted on Trace after a long wait.

The video which was shot in the US towards the end of last year had been put pending as the management polished some other details.

“The video had been ready for quite a while now and they had set to release it sometime last year but for some reason it was pushed further,” says a source.

It is still not clear why they decided to hold one of the most anticipated releases.


