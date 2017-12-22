Diamond still on probation, says Zari

The Ugandan socialite also said that should the Bongo Flava star decide to leave her, she would still fall in love a hundred times over. During an interview, Zari said that although she and Diamond have ironed out their differences, she remains on her guards just in case another scandal happens. “He cheating on me was betrayal at its best, and I used to think that there would never come a time that I would talk about it, but I think since I have made peace with him it makes it easier,” said Zari. “It was the worst betrayal because people cheat, but why are you cheating on our bed? Cheating with some low life things out there, why are you not wearing a condom? I had like 20 million questions,” she added. Zari also lamented Diamond’s vague answers to her questions as he kept blaming his cheating ways on their long distance relationship.