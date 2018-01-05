Friday, January 5, 2018

Dully Sykes releases Coconut video

 

In Summary

This week the singer released the video for his latest single Coconut which come on the heels of his other single Bombadier which has been quite a great song both on TV and in night clubs.

He is considered as one of the pioneers of today’s Bongo Flava whose hits have been part of the genre’s journey and as some of his compatriots throw in the towel, Dully Sykes has continued to be relevant.

The video that was directed by Joowzey maintains some of Dully Sykes’ trademark with several scantily dressed girls dancing around him raunchily.

In the song he praises a girl that she calls Coco who he says is the best ever and would never leave her for any other.

The song is a sign that Dully Sykes is starting the year on a high note with more yet to come from the Salome and Ladies Free singer.

