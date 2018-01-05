Dully Sykes releases Coconut video

He is considered as one of the pioneers of today’s Bongo Flava whose hits have been part of the genre’s journey and as some of his compatriots throw in the towel, Dully Sykes has continued to be relevant.

This week the singer released the video for his latest single Coconut which come on the heels of his other single Bombadier which has been quite a great song both on TV and in night clubs.

The video that was directed by Joowzey maintains some of Dully Sykes’ trademark with several scantily dressed girls dancing around him raunchily.

In the song he praises a girl that she calls Coco who he says is the best ever and would never leave her for any other.