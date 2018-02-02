Friday, February 2, 2018

From Yamoto band to WCB: Mbosso

Mbosso (2nd right) at his unveiling at Hyatt

Mbosso (2nd right) at his unveiling at Hyatt Regency 

Last week Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) officially presented their latest signing to the general public.

Mbosso, an artiste who’s not a nonentity in the music industry owing to his days back with the boy-band Yamoto band, is now under the WCB flagship.

He has officially made the move after his former group disbanded amid speculation of misunderstandings with their management.

His pursuit of a solo career follows in the the footsteps of his fellow former band-mates who’ve all tasted the waters as solo artistes.

The new WCB signing was unveiled at a grand event held at Hyatt Regency in the city.

In attendance were a host of celebrities including Diamond Platnumz’ former lover, Wema Sepetu. Mbosso was able to debut his latest single ‘Wataelewa’ infront of a crowd who cheered him on as he performed.He joins a WCB label filled with other stars such as Rayvanny, Harmonise, Rich Mavoko and Lava Lava.

