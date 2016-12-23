Heads roll with Hudah and Vera at WCB beach gig

Dar es Salaam. Diamond Platnumz and his WCB crew will this weekend host the end of year gig in Dar es Salaam, as how that is expected to bring some of the big names on stage.

In a year when Diamond performed over 25 shows around the world, this will be first time this year that he performs in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to The Beat Sallam Sharaf said this was mainly because it has been a year packed with a tight schedule with the singer always on the road.

“In the past one year we started with from Tandale to the World tour which took us to Europe then we had four shows in the US, in Kenya there were about four shows as well. others were in Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa and many others,” said Sallam.

According to Sallam the show which will be hosted by Ugandan celebrity Anita Fabiola will for the first time bring together Kenyan socialites Vera Sidika and former Big brother Housemate Huda Monroe.

The two do not see eye to eye as they have rivalled one another in Nairobi’s celebrity circles on many occassions and it is interesting how this will shape up!!! The choice of these two is rather a surprise as Hudah at one point was in bad books with Diamond’s spouse Zari. Joining the list of high profile names is Nigerian musician Kcee, Nahreel and Country Boy at an event that Sallam says will involve a lot of fun moments before finally ending into a performance later in the evening.

“This is more of a family day out so parents should feel free to bring their children here during the day,” he added.

The show which is supported by Vodacom was originally supposed to be hosted by US celebrity Amber Rose who however pulled out of the deal in the last minute.

“We had finalised everything with her but there were some last minute issues involving family that forced her to opt out of the whole arrangement