Irene Veda is a woman on a mission

Dar es Salaam. When she turned out in a film Kitendawili with Single Mtambalike several years ago not many knew her but Irene Veda came to prove something when she was selected for the Big Brother Africa Hot Shot in 2014 which was eventually won by Idris Sultan.

Irene had impressed the judges with her acting skills, saxophone playing, and her great exposure that has taken her to several countries around the world.

But her very first breakthrough could have come with the winning of the Miss Lindi crown in 2012 and as she admits her participation at the reality TV show changed her world and the way she sees many things around her. This week the Beat caught up with her and below are excerpts of the interview.

The Big Brother Africa was such an experience, what has life been like there after?

It has been a rollercoaster of so many things. My life changed since then. I had to deal with spontaneous meetings, deals, interviews and appearances. Although my image was much in demand, I needed to focus on my craft. So I had to take some time off and concentrate on myself, which was an important retreat that continues to humble me to date.

How did the BBA experience help you shape who you are today?

The BBA was indeed a big shot, which made me get to know so many people and the entertainment industry in the country. Nevertheless, I still had a long way to go and so much to give to my loyal fans who I believe I still owe a lot, something I absolutely look forward to in the near future.

You have been playing the sax for sometime where did this journey start from?

This journey started at school when I was studying in France and Switzerland. Since then it was an on and off relationship, because of school and later university commitment. Until some few years back that I finally committed to playing saxophone full time. As a musician you need to be in a long term relationship with your instrument for you to understand it and vice versa, it to you. It’s therefore a life commitment!

Apart from playing the sax what else do you do?

Apart from being a musician, I’m an actress and I have featured in several films in the past and I guess there is more to come; besides I am also a presenter.

I am currently working at an arts and educative centre in the Program management department. I also do cook....well sometimes. I sometimes wish we had more than 24hours a day just to be able to do all this in a day.

Two weeks ago you played with Vanessa Mdee at the Tigo Fiesta how did it feel like being on that stage?

The few minutes that I spent on that stage were very empowering because in my days as a performer this was the biggest audience that I had performed for, because if I am not mistaken there were about 20,000 people in there.

Have you recorded any songs of your own?

I have recorded a couple of my own songs and also been working on numerous hit cover songs played by me on the saxophone.

Given the kind of market that we have is your music is paying your bills?

In the country is not really the case. Many of the artists have to be creative nonstop to keep the music alive. It’s wise to set up a business aside or any of that sort to keep you going. So as to continue with what we love to do.

What do you think has been the highest point of your music so far?