Irene and Dogo Janja aiming for a collabo

Is this love? It’s such a powerful thing! Or is it money that has all the power?

As some have muted probably it is both especially where Bongo Flava artistes are involved and never rule anything out.

Word from the grapevine has it that rapper Dogo Janja and actress Irene Uwoya are working on musical project as husband and wife.

Sources close to the couple say the news of their pending collaboration was confirmed by Dogo Janja’s mentor Madee under the MMB label.

“When the idea was floated to him he didn’t hesitate because he see it as a good move for the singer but was rather coy on releasing further details,” says a source.

The source added: He doesn’t want to let out anything as for now but he promises that when the time is right he will eventually do so.