Jokate launches Msusi wao campaign

Dar es Salaam. Designer and actress Jokate Mwegelo through her Kidoti brand has organised a hairdressing competition for street hairdressers.

The three-week competition will run in four of Dar es Salaam districts of Temeke, Ilala, Ubungo and Kinondoni.

Speaking during the launch of the competition, Jokate said she has decided to stage the competition aiming to recognise talent while at the same time empowering the street hairdressers in the country.

According to Jokate hair dressers are as important for women just as fashion designers.

She explained that each competitor is required to fill nomination forms to be collected at the Kidoti Shop. “The overall winner of the contest will take home Sh300, 000, plus hair extension worth sh 1.5 million and a dryer, while the second will be awarded Sh250, 000, hairs extension worth sh 1 million and a dryer and the third will take home Sh200, 000, hairs extension worth sh500, 000 million and dryer respectively.

She said the ‘Msusi Wao’ campaign will involve a number of activities that will run for three weeks. Kicking off with a radio campaign to invite different people about who their best hair dressers are in terms of braiding and weaving.