Jux and Vanessa turn on ‘Kisela’ mode

What was once a beautiful Bongo Flava couple that sent tongues wagging at celebrity events is now broken.

Tanzanian songstress and her ex-boyfriend Juma Jux have both separately confirmed that they two are no more.

Something that is rather confusing is that Vanessa has always been quick to quip that she will always love Jux.

Days after Vanessa Mdee confirmed that they had broken up, it seems Juma, her stylish ex-boyfriend has successfully moved on.

He was recently seen at a pool party having good times with some lasses, perhaps to make him forget Vanessa’s love. But then, where did the rain start beating them you ask?

Well, according to Vanessa Mdee’s teaser of her new song Kisela, someone might have cheated. Speaking on Leo Tena , the Dume Suruali singer said that she and Jux broke up over irreconcilable differences.

“We were together. It was a lot that was going on at the time, I’m just happy that we are just over it.”