Keep the candle burning

By By Mlagiri Kopoka

There are certain types of women, who for some reason think they can have it both ways.

To play both the bully and victim at ago; just ask men who have divorced and remarried a couple of times.

Marriages are full of ups and downs.

So sometimes you have these wonderful plans of rejuvenating your relationship with your partner.

You dream of rekindling those magic moments you shared in the early days of your courtship; the time when it was just two of you.

The sad thing is that in many cases these plans turn out to be a mere wishful thinking as even such good intentions to rehab a strained marriage can turn into a nightmare.

Last weekend, I had planned to give mama watoto a special treat. I wanted the two of us to go out just like in the good old days when we were on first names terms.

That was before kids came in and distorted our lives for good.

Mama watoto was actually excited when I told her of my plans for the weekend. It seemed it would be a very special occasion. It always is, when husband and wife are happy!

“Sasa, where do we go?” I asked her in the softest of tones. She kept quiet like an angel lost of ideas. So I suggested.

“ How about that new bar?”

“No. I do not like the place it has too many hookers hanging around. And everything is too expensive there,” she rejected the idea.

At the back of my mind counting the cost; a taxi to and from, food, drinks…….

“Yes she was right it would be quite expensive.” I thought silently.

“Then maybe we go to Mama B’s place?” I suggested.

“No! At Mama B’s everyone knows you. We won’t enjoy our privacy. How can you even suggest such a place for an outing?” she said, seemingly annoyed.

I felt disappointed. There are some pubs where I always feel quiet secure knowing that even if I ran out of cash I would spend on credit. Besides it is just a walking distance from home.

“Ok, now you suggest where we go,” I said to her.

“There is that place in that other new place, I have never been there. All my friends keep talking about it,” she said in a tone reminiscent of the first day I took her out.

“Wee wee, that’s miles away and much more expensive than where you first refused to go,” I argued vigorously.

“Ok, then let’s go to that place on the beach near Coco Beach ,” she suggested again.

“No,” I said bluntly. “The place looks too foreign to me and what about the mosquitoes around the place?” I asked.

“We can smear a little mosquito repellant before we go if that is the problem,” she answered.

On hearing that I couldn’t control myself simply busted out into laughter.

I immediately knew I had set her on fire. She went on a vicious tirade saying things I had never imagined she would, including one that I was a good for nothing husband who couldn’t keep a promise.

Some other things she said really hurt. I would in no way match her oratory speed especially while hurling such nasty words.

So I just stood there listening, getting more and more frustrated by the second. Suddenly she stopped yapping. It felt like the drilling in my head had been halted.

Then she did the most extraordinary thing I least expected.

She walked across the room and hugged me tightly and whispered in my ears,