Keifo wins Majimaji Festival 2018

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam. Keifo Ling’oma from Mbeya Region has crowned winners of the Majimaji Selebuka traditional dance contest after beating other 14 in a thrilling event which was held at Ruvuma.

The festival is organized by Songea Mississippi (SOMI) and Mwandi Tanzania is held annually at the Maji Maji Stadium started on July 14 will reach its climax on Sunday.

It was not easy task for the group to win the silverware in the competition due to the tough opposition from other troupes.

However, Keifo dominated the competition where they collected 94.3 points and was followed by Ruvuma’s Cultural Troupe, Sonamcu ‘Lizombe’ who garnered 88.3 points and the third position won by another Ruvuma region group, Mshikamano Group Kioda Mangua with 84 points.

The winner took home Sh500, 000 while the second and third pocketed Sh300, 000 and Sh250, 000 respectively.