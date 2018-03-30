Friday, March 30, 2018

Kidum discharged from hospital

Kidum

Kidum 

In Summary

Speaking to the beat from Bujumbura where he is currently recuperating the award winning singer who was at the Sauti Za Busara this year said the situation had been arrested.

Advertisement

Bujumbura. Days after musician Kidum was hospitalised in Bujumbura for an alledged poisoning case the singer has been discharged.

Speaking to the beat from Bujumbura where he is currently recuperating the award winning singer who was at the Sauti Za Busara this year said the situation had been arrested.

“I don’t really understand why anyone would like to do such an act on but all the same I thank God that my life is out of danger for now,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Nimbona aka Kidum, said he will for now remain in Bujumbura as he watches over his health; he blamed the incident on his enemies.

“The band is in Nairobi and they are going on with the schedule as usual, as for me I will have to wait slight longer to regain my sgtrength,” he said

advertisement

In The Headlines

21 minutes ago

Christians urged to uphold tolerance, love amid difficulties

Christians have been urged to uphold tolerance and keep their faith alive even during the most

Farmers want more support from govt to enhance productivity

Agriculture stakeholders in Mbozi District, Songwe Region, have asked the government to enact a

  • News
    Fishing is a Sh10tr industry: study  
  • News
    Twaweza: Nearly 90pc believe in faulting govt  
  • News
    Ministry allays security fears  
  • News
    TZ records sharp drop in openness in budget issues  