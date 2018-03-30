Kidum discharged from hospital

Bujumbura. Days after musician Kidum was hospitalised in Bujumbura for an alledged poisoning case the singer has been discharged.

Speaking to the beat from Bujumbura where he is currently recuperating the award winning singer who was at the Sauti Za Busara this year said the situation had been arrested.

“I don’t really understand why anyone would like to do such an act on but all the same I thank God that my life is out of danger for now,” he said.

Jean-Pierre Nimbona aka Kidum, said he will for now remain in Bujumbura as he watches over his health; he blamed the incident on his enemies.