Lady jaydee not giving up as yet

By Paul Owere @P_Owere powere@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. There are days when you would think Lady Jaydee was about to call it a day in a glamorous career that spans over 15 years, surprisingly she has always comes on top, in most cases with a bang of some sort.

The break up with a media house that mentored her was a story that polarized opinion in the music industry still evokes emotions even long after the issue was resolved in court.

And when her marriage broke she found the energy to get back to work and the result was the Woman project that she launched in April 2016 with the release of comeback single Ndi Ndi Ndi’.

She always bounces back and in most cases with a resolve unseen before in a music industry where female artistes don’t seem to last long enough.

Almost six months after Judith Wambura aka Lady Jaydee parted ways with her former management Rockstar 4000, Binti Machozi today is set to release her latest single which is a build up to her upcoming album.

The song titled ‘Anaweza’ has incidentally been produced by her Nigerian boyfriend Spicy whom they collaborated in one of her hit single ‘Together Remix’ last year.

Known for coming up with unique collaborations the singer features Jamaican reggae artiste Luciano aka Jah Messenjah with the video directed by Justin Campos from South Africa.

The collaboration is an extension of a tradition that Jaydee has mastered over years collaborating artistes across Africa and beyond in the process trying her hands on different genres as well.

According to the official communiqué the singer will release both video and audio at a performance later in the evening today.

In September 2017, Lady Jay Dee walked out of Rockstar 4000 a label that manages the self styled King of Bongo Flava AliKiba reportedly over contractual issues.

Reports had it that the veteran Bongo Flava musician had reportedly signed a multi-million shilling album deal with Taurus Musik which is one of the most successful African labels.

Her years on and off stage has been very successful as her awards cabinet can testify and to many Lady Jaydee has been one of the most influential female voices in East African music.

Jaydee who broke into the limelight in the early 2000s specializes in the R&B, Zouk, Afro Pop genres.

In her breakthrough year Lady Jaydee was voted Best Tanzanian Female R&B Artist in 2002, performed at the Kora All Africa Designers Competition, and was awarded “Best R&B Album” at the Kilimanjaro Tanzania Music Awards on August 6, 2004.

In July 2005, she won an award for “best female video for South Africa”. She is believed to be among the first female artistes to sing R&B in Kiswahili.

She has since released seven albums which include ‘Machozi’ (2000), ‘Binti’ (2003), ‘Moto’ (2005), ‘Shukrani’ (2007), ‘Ya 5. The Best of Lady Jaydee’ (2012), ‘Nothing but the Truth’ (2013) and most recently ‘Woman’ in 2017 which marked her return from a self imposed sabbatical.

Much of the past two decades have seen her release hit after hit, to which she has gained accolades and entrenched herself indisputably as Tanzania’s queen of modern music.

Her career has meant that she graces what the conservative quarters of the society may consider as ‘questionable spaces and choices’.

As she was once quoted, experience has taught her to respect everyone’s choices in life because, ‘you neither know what they have been through nor understand the extent of their passion for the lives they lead’.

Jaydee’s association with world class songwriters and producers perhaps gives her that edge over her local rivalry whereas on the other hand one could argue that the ordinary consumer does not care about some of these critical details.

One of her strengths in the past is the fact that she targets the mature fan base who identify with the kind of message she is putting across in some of her hits such as the controversial, Ndi ndi Ndi!

This plus other hits such as ‘Binti’, ‘Yahaya’ and ‘Siwema’ appeal more to the corporate audience which according to some sources has already brought businessmen and politicians on her side.