Leo Mkanyia to feature at Doadoa

African artists who will showcase at the event, which is now in its seventh edition, include Ugandan musicians Shifah Musisi, Izaya the Composer, Afrigo Band, Gloria Achillah, Eli Neema and Sheebah Karungi as well as Shamsi Music (Kenya), Afro Simba Band (Kenya), Mumala Maloba (Kenya), Siti and the Band (Tanzania), Mapanya Band (Tanzania), Yves Kami (Burundi) and DJ Eric Soul (Rwanda).

Tanzania’s Leo Mkanyia, who showcased at the fourth edition of DOADOA, will this year take part in a panel discussion on the role of managers and labels in the digital age. He told Music In Africa that many East African artists were yet to fully understand the role of managers and record labels. “It is important to have managers and festival bookers because as an artist you can neither multitask nor solely represent yourself as a brand,” Mkanyia said. “Musicians need someone who can speak for them and broker deals on their behalf. Potential sponsors sometimes prefer not to deal directly with the artist.”