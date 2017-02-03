MUSING: When Chiku hit the jackpot

By Mlagiri Kopoka

The festive season is one of the most dangerous periods of the year and the proponents of this adage must have serious evidence to back up this claim.

Some have gone on to say beer consumed during this period causes pregnancy!!!!

After having dodged so many bullets, it turns out Chiku the bar maid is pregnant and what is even more puzzling is the lucky man who unlocked her resistance.

“Mhh mimi siwezi kubeba mimba hapa watu wenyewe ni wahuni tuu,” she once said.

When Chiku left Mama B’s place towards the end of November rumour has it that she did not actually go to visit her folks back in Shinyanga as per the official version.

But as you know folks here gossip as if they are paid for it and the narrative is that a certain son of snow had whisked her away on business trip to beaches of the Indian Ocean.

Whatever happened there did not stay there it somehow found its way back with her.

On her return she was glowing and even her fashion sense had changed for something tastier with a touch of finesse that this part of town has yet to see.

In fact, the girls who have visited her at her new apartment say that she is leading a celebrity lifestyle and that soon she will quit .

Her metamorphosis has made folks come to a rather bizarre conclusion that she had given up all whatever values left in her when she went on a reckless ride in that hot city.

“We are all aware of how rough things have been, huyu msichana amepata wapi hizo pesa au ameuza kijiji chao,” say Kiteu.

Chiku is the envy of many a girl at the bar that some are even plotting to overthrow her from her comfort zone.

Now that she has been put in a ‘family way’, it all makes sense.

Chiku’s pregnancy like most women has come with mood swings which include talking like a prostitute who has not been paid.

The other day I arrived at the pub and headed straight to the toilets, unfortunately, the toilet had a padlock on the door.

When I asked her for the keys hell broke loose, she went on a rant that left revellers rather astonished.

“Pombe unakunywa sehemu nyingine hapa unatuletea mkojo,” she shouted.

In every neighbourhood there are some fellows who have privilege of landing on delicate information, okay let’s just call it gossip while it is still fresh.

According to Kiteu, Chiku had gone on some amorous congress with the guy from the mines who is believed to be from Papa Zuma’s country. May be it makes sense now.

Sometime back, a certain well to do reveller dropped at Mama B’s place with some air of pomp.

Even at times when JPM has tightened his grips on loose change, the fellow could afford to drop a round or two for folks he hardly knew. Folks simply called him Msauzi

One thing that was obvious was the brother’s limited knowledge of the local lingo, so at such times, I, ‘the Mwalimu’ would be called upon to explain what he meant.

What was even fascinating was the way Chiku would circle around this visitor as if trying to mark her territory, something that annoyed other girls including the proprietor herself.

“Chiku is becoming a nuisance, look at how she keeps getting close to that Msauzi as if she know him that much,” Amina was overheard saying in disgust.

The tight marking wasn’t for no apparent reason as the brother also soon developed a soft spot for Chiku gauging by the way he described her.

As Kiteu was about to validate his tale out of the blue the brother appeared, I could see Chiku’s heart melt away as all the rudeness soon disappeared as she hugged her Baba watoto!