MUSINGS : Donald could be right

By Mlagiri Kopoka

The festive season is upon us again and oh my; the world is almost turning upside down.

For some of us 2016 will go down in history as the worst times since the infamous Holocaust.

At family level there was a lot of turmoil. Food and other necessities got expensive by the day.

The unga which we used to buy at Sh1000 is now 50 per cent more expensive.

Drinking as evil as many would wish to think was our pastime but that too is now a privileged of some few people.

There are some strange questions why I with my ‘God given right as head of the house’ is not involved in any domestic chaos?

This feminism attitude really got from bad to worse. Men’s rights are about to disappear!

It was also a year when another nail was driven into journalism’s coffin. The freedom of expression that we once enjoyed under JK is now all in a very distant past.

Now that we have the crazy law in place watch your tongue for your days are numbered. On the world stage that man Donald somehow got elected president of the United State.

I just don’t know how the incumbent government could let that happen, may be some lessons for that Gambians and Ghanaians brothers had to borrow so soon!!

But how?

Now I believe nothing is impossible under the sun! And we surely live in very exciting times.

Now there are rumours that the billionaire hopes to put Africa back to its rightful place. That is, to be recolonised once again!!!

The tale goes that he believes Africans are too immature for self-rule. From the rumours flying left and right you cannot really tell the difference between the truth and the lie.

Whether he is right or wrong is not the point of discussion here because as we all know time will tell.

The point is if he sticks to his election campaign promises. Surely the world is going to be quite a bizarre place.

So that means the scramble for Africa II will begin once again.

We will have to pay to make ‘America Great Again’ as our fore fathers slaved to make Europe great in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Surprisingly as we were reflecting on the past year in gloom at Mama B’s pub in came Baba Gati; that man from Mara region.

He seemed to in a jolly mood.

He ordered us a round beer but he was quick to quip that the offer was only for those drinking the 1000 shilling stuff.

“If you are taking a more priced bottle then add the deficit from your pockets,” said the tall fellow.

After greeting us in turns, he went on saying how pleased he was this year.

You could see the surprise on the faces of patrons around after our discussion had so been focused on how bad the year had turn out to be.

As the rounds went on everyone wanted to know why Gati was as excited even when there was nothing to talk home about.

We were in for some very shock statement that followed.

“This was a wonderful year for both my two daughters were successfully circumcised. I was worried if they were not cut this next year would be an odd number 2017, not a good year for female circumcision.”

My God, in the 21th century folks in the ‘Dark Continent’ are still proud of such barbaric practices.

That is when I came to the realisation that maybe Africa should be re-colonized, maybe Donald the Trump has a point