MUSINGS: Don’t you have other friends

By Mlagiri Kapoka

They say seeing is believing. Men have always been regarded as the dominant gender, but with time I have come realise that the opposite is actually true.

That is particularly true when it comes to being honest with friends; male and female. As I said before, you have to see these double-faced men to believe.

Some men are really pathetic hypocrites who are not worthy of being called friends.

They say one thing to a male friend but are completely cowed when cornered by the opposite sex.

Well the other day I was hanging out at Mama B’s; strategically sipping my drink to suit the bad times. A measure I usually employ when I know cannot afford another drink.

The place was rowdy with United and City fans cheering on their teams, I never watch the so-called derbies because I believe they are responsible for the stagnant state of our football.

So while the guys’ eyes were glued to the projector and TV screens I was trying to browse the net on my phone.

The exercise turned out to be quite frustrating; each time I tried to connect I failed.

I couldn’t understand why because I had just bought a bundle with the last cent of credit I had.

Then the gadget flashed, “low battery.” I knew I had to stop to save some power or else I would soon be completely off air.

I was relieved when my friend Gumpi suddenly appeared and sat next to me. I have always been good to the guy when my pockets permitted.

So I had every reason to hope that the guy would take me out of my single-bottle misery.

Ooh! The guy just ordered one for himself. “No,” I thought, I had to let the guy understand my situation. In fact, I felt obliged to. Why, if he would offer then surely I had the right to request.

“ Mmmh, mmh,” I checked the voice and said, “Uncle, one for me too. You know today is not my day.” I was almost sure the guy would flick his fingers and another bottle would come. I mean that’s what friends do.

But instead, “Ha ha ha,” the guy chucked as if I had said sometime very amusing to his big ears.

“Ah bro, even myself things aren’t well at all,” he said. He went on further by reminding me that he was not the only friend that I had around!

I felt disappointed and betrayed and from that point I promised myself not to offer anyone a drink until they have proved worthy.

Then in came a lady in black tight jeans and a red blouse. She looked quite stunning as she walked towards our table. She actually sat at the next table.

You could tell she was a real party girl. She seemed to know everyone around except me.

She waved at my friend Gumpi who waved back with a wide Mr. Bean-like smile.

Gumpi said something to me that I didn’t comprehend then grabbed his drink, moved off to join her.

Soon they were in a different world, chatting, giggling and even getting cozy as some touching soon followed .

It was shocking how my friend had suddenly undergone complete financial renaissance. I couldn’t believe my ears when I heard him telling the waiter, “Bring three for me and three for her.”

When he bought the fifth beer for the lady while I was still on that single bottle I had.