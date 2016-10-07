MUSINGS: Some old habits die hard

By Mlagiri Kapoka

The other day I read somewhere that fear is feeling induced by perceived danger or threat.

The definition went on saying that fear occurs in certain types of organisms.

“Mmmh, yes,” I thought. “Certain types of organism that I think must include human beings, I mean the wananchi creatures, two legged beasts; you name them as you wish; the sons and daughters of Adam.

Interested, I read on that fear causes a change in metabolic and organ function and ultimately chance in behavior from perceived traumatic events.

Well, that remainded me of something. If there is a thing that really sent shock waves to the business community a few days after team JPM took office, then it was the receipt commerce, toa resiti, dai resiti!

That is giving and taking of a receipt showing that some transaction had taken place between the seller and the buyer and the government takes its share of the money.

The receipt thing has been law and tradition that has long existed in this country since colonial times.

However, for reason beyond me, folks in this country would just not give a hoot.

Receipts were seen as some unnecessary irritations that hampered smooth flow of business.

So the person behind the counter in a snobbish tone would dare ask you, nikupe resiti?

If you happen to say, “Yes indeed I wanted a receipt.”

You would see the face of the counter frown and wrinkle like a piece of paper on fire. Then you would be asked in a stuck-up tone if the receipt you wanted should hand written or from the electronic device?

Reluctantly you will be given a receipt somehow devalued of the actual transaction that took place.

“ Aksante muheshimiwa, saidia na sisi fanye biashara,” you be told by the trader smiling at you like lunatic.

The coming of JPM from the wild really brought some dramatic change in behaviour.

Suddenly receipt were being issued right and left. Were the quick changes of the traders’ behavior out of fear or what?

Upon Number One’s insistence on tax matters in his speeches and media adverts you would truly see things changing.

At the mini supermarket where I frequent the EFD machine used to be left pending aside. Then it was abruptly being applied.

The counter was no longer busy with the old calculator giving out verbal figures that you could not cross check.

At the filling stations for the first time in history of this country EFDs were being used to give motorists receipts. “Halleluiah,” I thought JPM demanding voice seemed to have brought discipline that our majestic white collar tax revenue officers had completely failed over the years.

It reminded of the days I spent in Madam Merkel’s land, its real business discipline. No joke on matters concerning paying taxes.

But this is Bongo, sadly things seem to be returning to the former status-quo and the Greek symptom is slowly creeping back.

I went to the mini supermarket the other day to buy a bottle of wine. To my amazement the lady at the mini supermarket desk was back to her old ways. Since I was carrying a single item she just simply stated, “That is Sh15,000,” as I placed the bottle on the counter. “Receipt?”I inquired.

“Na wewe mzee, just a single bottle of liquor and you want a receipt? The gadget isn’t working, maybe you will come back later for you receipt, next…” she said looking at me from head to toe as she gave me the change.

At the filling station it was even worse. Not only was I told that the network was off but also the young fellow operating the pump mocked me.