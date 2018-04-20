Master Tanzania calls for entry

Dar es Salaam. Several weeks after Master Tanzania was launched in Dar es Salaam organisers have announced a call for entry for the contest.

According to organisers the contest which is set to take place later this year is open to young men who are aged between 18 and above.

“ The entry criteria is that one should meet the age requirements, the intending contestant should also be a Tanzanian citizen, not married and above all should not have children.”

Organisers say the contest which was modelled along the Miss Tanzania criteria seeks to empower young men through the field of aethetics.

The winner of the contest qualifies to contest at the Master Africa USA which is set to take place also later with opportunities of visiting several cities in the US.