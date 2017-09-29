Miss Higher Learning contest called off

Dar es Salaam. Miss higher learning 2017 beauty pageant which was scheduled to take place today at the King Solomon Hall has been called off and instead organisers say another date shall be announced.

In a statement sent to the Beat organisers say they were forced to reschedule the event given the fact that most higher learning institutions are yet to resume which makes it difficult for the beauties to assemble.

“As you are aware most of our higher learning institutions are yet to resume and as we promised we want to have as many contestants as possible,” said Muba Saedo whose agency has been cleared to organise the contest by Miss Tanzania organizers, Lino International Agency and National Arts Council (Basata). He said so far 15 contestants have reported to the rehearsal camp at the Maisha Basement under trainers, Clara Michael and Blessing Ngowi.

Some of the higher learning institutions which have confirmed participation are Institute of Social Works (ISW), Tanzania Institute of Accountancy, Dar es Salaam, Institute of Finance Management (IFM) and College of Business Education (CBE).

Others on the list are University of Dodoma (Udom), Tumaini University – Makumira, The Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA), Ardhi University, Mzumbe, Tanzania Public Service College (TPSC), Iringa University and Tanzania Aviation University.