Miss TZ USA set date for finals

Beauty is in the eyes of the beholder so they say; a statement that sometimes goes some distance to invalidate beauty pageantry which is a vibrant industry worldwide. The local edition of Miss Tanzania is at zonal level with regions such as Mwanza having crowned their beauty queens already, however, Miss Tanzania USA edition has already set a date for the finals. Speaking to the Beat from Washington Winny Cassey the franchise holder of the pageantry said the preparations were in the final stages and they have set Saturday 11 as the date.

“Everything is in place for the 6th annual Miss TZ USA pageant and we have received a great response from both the Tanzanian community in Diaspora and our friends here in the US,” said Winny Casey. The pageant which is set to be held at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton Silver Springs MD will see current beauty Lilian Mutakyawa relinquish her crown to a new beauty queen.

The Miss Tanzania-USA pageant has a mission to empower young Tanzanian women in Tanzania and continental USA through education, community oriented projects and many others.