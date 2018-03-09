Friday, March 9, 2018

Mr Nice rubbishes rumours

Mr Nice 

Mr Nice  

In Summary

  • His Takeu style became the dance of the day especially among his youthful fans with hundreds of thousands taking up the dance craze.
Dar es Salaam. At the peak of his career in the early 2000s Mr Nice was the toast of the region performing at sold out concerts across East Africa.

That fame came with negative publicity too, including one that claimed that he was HIV positive.

This week the Tuheshimiane singer rubbished the claims as baby talk saying they were from his detractors who have been making such reckless remarks since 2002.

“ I have heard some of this gossip since way back in 2002 but surprisingly I am alive without any ailments, instead there are some who have gone before me,” he told E-Newz a programme on EATV.

He added: My fans are those who know me quite well and therefore they don’t take such rumors seriously. My enemies are out to finish me and they keep trying several avenues but all in vain.


