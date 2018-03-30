MwanaFA and Jide in reunion concert

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. They first came together in a collabo titled Hawajui, almost a decade ago and later with rapper Ngwair in Sikiliza.

Their artistic work was however thrown into dilemma with a beef that threatened to tear the industry apart as different camps developed and they have not been on talking terms for five years.

Their opposing shows in 2013 became the talk of the town, one that polarized opinion in the city with some claiming there were big cats behind the fight.

However, that all seems to be in the past as the Lady Jaydee and MwanaFA are now ready bury the hatchet with a show this weekend in Dar es Salaam.

Organisers say the artistes on their own terms agreed to come up with something that unites them than dwelling on the negative energies that once threatened to tear them apart.