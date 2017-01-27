Ray C renditions Recho’s ‘Upepo’

She has been in the cold for some time with one crisis after another with some even suggesting that she was back to her days of substance abuse.

However from the look of things singer Ray C seems to be getting her career back on the mend after she did a cover version of Recho’s song Upepo which was originally released some four years ago.

The two singers who have some resemblances in both their singing and dancing styles have always had a great liking for one another and it seems this new effort now takes that to another level.

According to Ray C the song was recorded at Ima The Boy and it took her an hour to get the business done in the studio four days ago.

“I have always loved Recho’s songs and I have always considered her as my little sister,” she told Africa Swahili FM