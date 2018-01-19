Friday, January 19, 2018

Rayvanny receives YouTube award

 

In Summary

This week he became the first Tanzanian musician to receive a youtube award for having many subscribers and viewers on his youtube channel.

Advertisement

The Wasafi musician currently trending with his Makulusa song featuring DJ Maphorisa and Bucks has yet again made history in Tanzania’s music industry. This week he became the first Tanzanian musician to receive a youtube award for having many subscribers and viewers on his youtube channel. Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa a.k.a Rayvanny so far has 57 million views on his youtube page, with over 2250,000 subscribers. YouTube sent the Tanzanian star an email informing him of his latest achievement, and later sent him the award which he received on Tuesday of this week.

On his instagram page, the singer thanked his fans for the support, and promised for more dazzling hits this year. In a week that saw his name miss out on the list of Tanzania’s most influential young people, Rayvanny has rallied back with a victory of his own – and quite a feat it is.

Last year Rayvanny achieved another rare milestone by becoming the first Tanzanian singer to receive a BET award. This latest accolade sees him continue a steady path of creating a unique legacy for himself in the music industry. The singer, signed under Diamond Platnumz’ WCB record label has become one of the top dogs in Tanzania’s music scene within a short period of time. There’s more to come from this young talent.

advertisement

In The Headlines

9  hours ago

TPDC wants delay of acquisition of 40pc shares of Pan Africa energy

Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has written to Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) PLC

5  hours ago

Police hunt for suspected killer of step-child

Police are looking for a suspected killer of a step-daughter.

  • News
    Chinese firm pledges to increase investment  
  • News
    New treatment guidelines launched  
  • News
    RC threatens to sack officials over poor student enrolment  
  • News
    Sardine traders strike over new taxes  