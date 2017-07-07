Friday, July 7, 2017

Rayvanny takes award to Kenya

 

Dar es Salaam. One week after Tanzanian hotshot won the BET award in Los Angeles California, he is set to perform in Kenya this weekend.

Rayvanny who set a record by becoming the first Tanzanian artiste to win the award will celebrate his award with his kenyan fans at Diani Show Grounds.

The show which is set to be hosted by Citizen TV William Tuva aka Mzazi has attracted attention from several parts of Kenya.

The post by Mzazi on Instagram attracted several comment showing that many can’t wait to see the Zezeta singer.

His Tanzanian fan base will have to wait for his post BET performance after a welcome party that broke many records.

