Rose Muhando calms her fans

Nairobi. Gospel singer Rose Muhando has come out to explain a photo that went rounds on the social media scene that got her fans worried.

Speaking to a local outlet, Muhando stated that the photo was indeed taken in Kenya after she visited the country two weeks ago.

Muhando disclosed that she was recovering after being involved in a road accident three months ago.

She explained that the spots on her legs and bandaged hand were as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.

“That image was taken two weeks ago, when I was in Kenya. The cuts in my legs, which I sustained in a road accident three months ago, are healing. The process has left me with dark spots on the affected parts of the body, including my back. I am currently doing fine, even as I continue with treatment,” said Muhando.

The photo of the songbird circulated widely after Stephen Kasolo Kitole, a singer, posted it.

It immediately drew reactions online as her concerned fans raised questions over her wellbeing.