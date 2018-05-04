Friday, May 4, 2018

Rose Muhando calms her fans

Rose Muhando in undated photo

Rose Muhando in undated photo 

In Summary

Speaking to a local outlet, Muhando stated that the photo was indeed taken in Kenya after she visited the country two weeks ago.

Nairobi. Gospel singer Rose Muhando has come out to explain a photo that went rounds on the social media scene that got her fans worried.

Speaking to a local outlet, Muhando stated that the photo was indeed taken in Kenya after she visited the country two weeks ago.

Muhando disclosed that she was recovering after being involved in a road accident three months ago.

She explained that the spots on her legs and bandaged hand were as a result of the injuries she sustained in the accident.

“That image was taken two weeks ago, when I was in Kenya. The cuts in my legs, which I sustained in a road accident three months ago, are healing. The process has left me with dark spots on the affected parts of the body, including my back. I am currently doing fine, even as I continue with treatment,” said Muhando.

The photo of the songbird circulated widely after Stephen Kasolo Kitole, a singer, posted it.

It immediately drew reactions online as her concerned fans raised questions over her wellbeing.

“Mama Rose Muhando has faced a lot in life but my happiness is that she has never given up!!! She’s a mother to me and I respect her so much . Rose Has changed many people’s lives through her Music starting with me.” Posted Kitole.

