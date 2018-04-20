Show us how to sort these women out

By Paul Owere

Men have been shamed for as long as I know and it is from such heart wrenching experiences that we learn to rise and soar.

There are times when you wonder whether the problems on your heels are self made or it just part of the process.

So after so many storms the rains came and those women who were out to shame the male folks suddenly disappeared and as we have come to learn some didn’t have a purpose at all.

They are now all but history and I can tell you this was none other than some divine intervention.

Just tell me how it just starts raining relentlessly without any signs of stopping in the process bringing human movement to a grinding halt.

But if our ancestors so loved us this time that they brought the rains to save us from the very women we once adored then I think it is time for them to show us how to deal with a certain type of women!!!!

And I will tell you why, not every woman is evil but there a certain specific type that have made our lives a misery.

Please don’t get me wrong; not all women are evil, some are actually heaven-sent.

As every man out there will confess just like many did in the last week or so at ‘Bonge’s Place’, we all have such women in our lives.

Don’t let some of those sweet faces fool you, some women can be mischievous and their ways affect us emotionally, physically, socially, spiritually and above all financially.

It has never occurred to me that there comes a time when man becomes so hopeless and all he needs is a prayer, a call to his long gone forefathers to shine a ray of hope in his life.

The women that our ancestors should help us deal with come in all shapes as Kaburu will tell you. Ancestors there are those who ask for transport to come for a date only to switch off their cell phone immediately after receiving the cash.

Dear Pretty Young Thing (PYT) that is theft, you are stealing from a man who spent the whole day sweating to earn his coin and we need a signal on how to deal with youin a very uncompromising manner.

The other type are those on a mission to milk you dry just imagine you call Amina to what you assume is supposed to be a private date and guess what , she turns up with a whole clan as if she has come to vet you.

Dear PYT, you are wasting money that should have funded future dates and gauging by the look of things , those friends of yours seem to like what you have and we are already in a chatty mood. Your days are numbered .

Ancestors there is another type also, those that will make you buy things that they don’t really need or even go on an outing then feign all sorts of ailments including headache yet she knows that you are spending hard earned cash.

Ancestors as you are aware women are supposed to be decent; however, there are those who guzzle booze like fish in the middle of the sea. Just imagine this PYT downing five bottles of cedar in less than an hour!

We surely need your intervention just give a sign and we shall follow.

@p_owere