The Fiesta gig that got Dar dancing

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. The Fiesta finale is considered as one of the hottest nights in Tanzania’s music industry as it brings together the cream of both local and international music on the same stage.

The trail which kicked off in Mwanza in August reached out to regional towns and cities such as Bukoba, Kahama, Musoma, Shinyanga, Singida, Tanga, Moshi, Morogoro, and Dodoma.

Other towns that festival went to include Mbeya, Tabora, with other towns and Mtwara to follow before the Dar es Salaam gig.

At all these venues, the concert registered record attendances that will take some time to break, especially the launch in Mwanza which had close to 30000 revellers.

This particular weekend had plenty to offer for it had been a long time since a concert of this magnitude was held anywhere in the City since 2014 when it hosted US rapper TI.

The tickets became one of the most sought after in town, the setting was the usual venue that attracted thousands of youthful revellers.

Featuring an array of artistes on Saturday night, Leaders Club and its environs buzzed with activity as revellers danced into the wee hours.

Joining the fans in the restricted VIP areas were high profile guest who were led by the Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda, Kinondoni Mayor and many others.

The Tigo Fiesta night had received nod from the President who showed profound knowledge of what was going on in the entertainment circles on Friday as he addressed a news conference at State House.

Performers with resumes just as sterling as probably their own fashion senses were at hand to entertain an equally expectant audience.

Leading the park were Nigerian artistes Tekno Miles, Yemi Alade and Uganda’s Jose Chameleon with performances that started early in the evening carrying on until the break of dawn .

Others who were equally a hit with the fans included Barnaba, Jux, AliKiba, Dogo Janja, Chege, Stamina, Christian Bella, Ben Pol, Belle9, Nandy, Maua Summer, Shilole, Weusi, Vanessa Mdee, Bill Nas, and others in no particular order.

But as the audience celebrated the high profile performances, probably what caught their attention was the return of rapper Lord Eyes and Chidi Benz who have had a troubled past in recent years.

The two were once kings of their own right but somehow slid into oblivion when stardom got the better of them.

Though they seemed to have lost some of their gloss, there was a strong reminder of the stars that they once were as they seamlessly coasted through their hits.

Despite not having a high profile name as it has been a characteristic of the festival, it was a sold out event that attracted attendance from almost every corner of Tanzania with some revellers coming from as far as Kigoma.

Having toured 14 regions in Tanzania the artiste got the opportunity to show Dar es Salaam what they had taken to regional towns in the past two months.

It was a day when many of the Bongo Flava artistes performed live with the industry’s cream such as Barnaba, AliKiba, Ben Paul and Christian Bella putting their right foot forward. Though one could say it was just another performance, there was evidence that work had been put into the production of show with the live element overwhelming those in attendance.

“There is a lot of improvement especially with the fact that most artistes today performed live as opposed to the past when it was a playback concert,” said Hamisi Mohammed a reveller from Mbezi.

He added: Though there were some who struggled with the new arrangement there is evidence that this is where this show should direct its efforts.

Fashion

If at all the stage was glamorous, there was even much more on the sidewalks as the youthful crowd that packed the venue had a fine taste for fashion.

All I could see were paisley getups, tank tops and some hot pants for the young women, the kind of stuff that turns necks.

As for the dudes, they went for the jeans, and T-shirts. Bling bling was in abundance to add the flare and swagger.

Though there are no official records available, it is believed that the boutiques and hairdressers in town were in brisk business as revellers dressed to impress.

The International artiste debate

Unlike in the previous editions, there was no US artiste on stage and even as the night wore on there were some revellers who still hoped there was going to be a surprise name on the list. This was not to happen.

To some of the revellers despite a high profile production with some of the acts rising to the occasion to perform live, some did not fit the profile that the Fiesta Platform provides.

To them this was only for the best whose repertoire were detailed enough to match the night under the stars.

“It is true we are giving value to the Made in Tanzania stamp but some of these lads are still struggling and this is not a place for strugglers,” commented one reveller.

Security

It seems to be the last detail that many talk about yet it is the cornerstone on which every concert is supposed to be based without which revellers just won’t show up.

There were days when going to such shows was almost equally to carrying a banner ‘attendance at own risk’ as rogues waylaid revellers to rob them of their possession.

This one went down as a show with the tightest security arrangement that Leaders’ Club is yet to experience as police and security personnel covered a radius of 3km around the grounds. The security personnel which included uniformed and plain clothed policemen admitted that there were no incidences reported during the show as security was well taken care of. Though it felt a bit uncomfortable dancing amid such a strong security presence, it was worth it as the entrance was clear with only ticket holders allowed near the perimeter fencing.