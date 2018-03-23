The talk is political and getting sweeter

By Paul Owere

Kaburu is back on the scene after he was hospitalised because of that jaw breaking punch, he must have learnt his lesson.

Maybe it served him right for the loose mouth that he has become, though his peers say he has always been a rumour monger since his days at a dusty primary school in Tarime. He gossips with authority. I mean what kind of a man on earth seems to know every secret including those done behind closed doors!

“When you fail to keep secrets don’t expect me to keep them for you,” he once said.

So here we were with some feeling sympathetic for his pain and above all we had missed his boisterous ways and his in-depth knowledge about certain things including overseas politics. It was all the same a relief to see him back and this time he had a thick man in his company, I guess he had decided to recruit a body guard after that bizarre incident.

As the norm is in the early hours of our throat wetting session it is usually politics before lads start importing ‘Pretty Young Thing’s or ‘daughters’ as Jackson prefers to call them.

At our notorious corner a hot topic about the diplomatic row between Russia and Britain involving the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter was the issue on the table, everyone seems to have an opinion on who is in the wrong.

It is a debate that seems to be polarizing opinion everywhere you, the British are pointing fingers whereas the Russians are in complete denial.

So we sought the expert opinion of Kaburu due to the fact that he is widely travelled compared to some who have never left Dar es Salaam. For the first time Kaburu was very cautious in his remarks because he thinks there are so many things that the British were no saying which makes it more of some loose talk.

“I think this is pure propaganda aimed at soiling Russia’s reputation and to Isolate her because how come they are not producing any evidence apart from mere talk?” he claimed.

Hashim is usually a very quiet guy but on this day he seemed to be agitated, he believes the Russians did it. “Kaburu, I think you just don’t know those Russians well, they are capable of so many things including that crime. They poisoned him because he once worked for them and therefore they are scared,” Hashim said with some nodding in approval.

According to Kaburu, he doesn’t see any sense in these blames and attempts to rally international support against Russia for something that hasn’t been proved.

“I don’t trust these Western Powers, Do you remember how they convinced us that Saddam Hussein had those bad weapons, yet at the end of the day no weapons were found?” he said swinging opinion to his side once more. At the mention of that war and how Saddam was later on arrested and convicted of all sorts of evil, nobody was willing to listen to the soft spoken Hashim as he begged to be heard. While we were at it, another lad came with a newspaper which had an article claiming that infertility was now a problem for even men below 35 years old in East Africa. Kaburu chose to join some three cute girls who had arrived as we ‘discussed’. ‘I have guests that I have to attend to; I will hook up with you guys later.’ He never returned!