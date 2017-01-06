Then Drama came to the village

When city people arrive for their December holidays, they bring with them, unique kind of drama.

Selective cold Treatment

There are city wives currently in the village who do not talk to one or two of their husband’s sisters. They greeted each other when they arrived and have been giving each other the cold shoulder since. The sister-in-law visited them in the city and when she was leaving her brother gave her some cash without telling the wife, and she found out.Or she said something about how her knee is darker than the rest of her legs the last time the city wife visited home.

City wives who don’t like villagers

Fact is, village folks have a different way of welcoming guests. You walk in when it is not meal time, they greet you, bring you a cup of water, after a short while, they will bring strong tea and groundnuts or doughnuts or bread. If not, they will give you porridge or sour milk or mangoes or ndizi depending on where you are. If you walk in during a meal, of course you join them. City women don’t get it. They protest vehemently.

Why are you not yet married’ sessions

There is always that aunt who is trouble. Strict, a straight shooter, is a treasurer of community based organization. She is now retired but somehow you still find yourself tucking your shirt in when she comes if you are a man or wearing a kitenge/ covering your skirt with a Kanga if you are a lady. This affects single ladies above 28 years old or 35 year old bachelors. She will sit you down for three hours. Talking about the responsibility of starting a family, and why it has to be done when you are still young.

The ‘You are so thin’ battalion

Village folk like big people. Fat means you are eating well. But if you are thin… ‘We know that life is hard, if the city is too tough, come back.’ They will say. ‘What do you people eat? Rice is nothing.’ ‘Does your wife really cook for you?’ ‘That woman is starving our son to death.’ Others will question your health; ‘Umepima damu?’ Thin girls are put in two groups, the ones whose health status is whispered about and the ones who are suffering because the husband they are married to is not feeding them well.

Going to church

Church in the village in December was colourful. There are two groups of city folks when it comes to church; the ones who attend regularly, and the ones who don’t. The ones who attend can’t miss church services in the village. They are excited about it, they dress well, dress their kids in shoes that light up as they walk or those shoes that make funny squeaky sounds. They sit front row, and generally love the thing, mostly because they are the center of attraction.

Dealing with guys who want money

There are these random people in the village who believe that since you work in the city you should have money. And most importantly, you should give them part of that money. Forget relatives, just random villagers who you meet at the shopping center. They know you of course. They are easy to handle, the problem is that you can’t handle all of them.

The drunkards

Young city dwellers who drink and don’t want their parents to know often form interesting alliances with ‘bad’ villagers.

They always think they are smart, meeting outside gate, drinking then chewing Big G that is until they are discovered. Then there are adult city drunkards who pass out at the village bar.

Dealing with the boys