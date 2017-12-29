This world has never changed

By Mlagiri Kopoka

Three days ago I was invited to a graduation party. The atmosphere was that of jubilation. Young fellows were congratulating each other for their achievements. I was one of the few Wazee around as most of the guests were youth from a certain University in town. Although the party had been prepared by some religious sect, you could see the guys were really having a great time. So I was feeling quiet out of place.

I was a little more perplexed due to the fact there was no spirit of the nation around.

Before long I was planning to quit early for my ‘kick’ at Mama B’s place as usual.

As I sat there with a can of this energy drink which I was diluting with some bottled water.

I looked around at the young fellows and started to wonder a bit loudly.

“With this spate of unemployment facing us where will these young lads end up?”

I smiled ironically reflecting, ‘Funny, really funny, how these youth face such oblique future in this 21st, of Century? Think of it, first it was rumours, then it t turned out to a reality; black skins are being sold as slaves in open markets in one Arab country on this continent.’

I know this is hardly news at all to many folks out there. Black skins have throughout history been excellent cheap labor for their bleached masters.

But most of us thought that it was history, hell it’s taking place at this very moment.

Funny, ridiculously funny, the legend goes that in the early 2000s Europe was not getting its fair share of slaves from the dark of darkest continent.

I mean, migrant workers as they are officially known in the world today. So the slave traders came up with an excellent conspiracy. Yes bhana, the muzungu brothers always come up with solutions for us the less fortunate kin. You know what? The tales goes; Europeans are getting wary of robotics and super computers. The artificial intelligence is becoming better and better than natural intelligence. This was worrying.

What happens on the day robots out smart their masters? The day when the machines will begin thinking for themselves, making their own decisions. And of course one cannot rule out seeking for justice as all slaves usually do. The worries were of robots becoming too clever. So being of such ever increasing intelligence there was this ever growing fear of a Robotic Revolution. Seriously that is when the gargets become as ingenious as to grab the supremacy out of their masters’ hands.

However cheap labor was still needed especially when one thinks of the ever growing number of old peoples’ homes.

So the tale has it that some fellow in Europe came to a conclusion that it was better to use the cheap African labor.

They were the lesser intelligent of the human race after all and also easy to keep in control.

But then there was an obstacle in form of the giant Col. Gaddafi.

The fool in Aryan eyes was distributing too much wealth to black skins.

So folks in the Dark Continent were losing interest.