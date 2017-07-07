Twenty years of cinema at ZIFF

By By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. Twenty years ago at the historic Stone Town in Zanzibar, a film festival was born; it was the first time that such a thing was happening.

The founders named it the Zanzibar International Film Festival as they set off on a journey which has been filled with nostalgic cinematic experiences.

In the two decades, they have made history, paths have intertwined, sought a common destiny, partnerships were struck as the world descended on Spice Islands and finally they have ‘found joy’.

What started off as a regular film festival has since evolved into one of most sought after events on the continent.

A meeting place for some of the industry’s leading professionals and stakeholders meet to strike deals that have changed the industry.

In the last decade alone film makers such as Hollywood’s Danny Glover, Mira Nair and even Bollywood Kunaal Kapoor have graced the event as chief guests.

Joining the illustrious guest list to grace the festival will be Debra Zimmerman and Jud Ehrlich who will hold workshops at the festival.

The festival has also seen several world premieres of films with a film like Kalushi choosing the platform to launch the much acclaimed liberation struggle film.

This year, T-Junction which is the opening film will be among the several international primieres including Poem of a Cell and Black Belgian.

Along the way as the pioneers admit, there were times when this journey was filled with uncertainty due to the shoestring budget that they had to operate with.

According to organisers the 20 long years of the multidiscipline festival has shaped careers and inspired talent both local and foreign therefore justifying its theme of Finding Joy.

“Any journey is symbolic of life, with its trials and tribulations, its highs and lows and with its destinations that change with time. On the road of life the journey transforms us through its bends and long stretches making speed a companion of ours like the shadow,” ZIFF once wrote.

And indeed it has been a journey full of twists and turns which has at times necessitated a change of routes filled with hope and anticipation.

“Many journeys portend destinations but destinations do not define journeys for every trip of our lifetime teaches us perseverance, patience and inspires motivations. And however easy or tough the journey might have been, destinations often inspire new journeys,” continues the statement.

As it has been the norm, this is a journey that will take revellers into days of films, music, dance and interaction as different cultures cross one another’s paths.

The mood in the legendary Stone Town can be described as expectant and as revellers arrive with taxi drivers at the port very keen to be of help first timers.

The festival has changed hands, after 10 years of running the festival, Prof Martin Mhando decide to step down with the belief that he had left the festival in very safe hands.

Despite an air of uncertainty that surrounded his departure, he believed that he had left the festival at its best time and in very safe hands and in his place came Fabrizio Colombo.

His long association with the festival ensured that there was continuity at the top especially after working for several years as part of the Verona Jury.

He, too, has the assurance that the festival is pushing toward being corporate funded entity which according to insiders is a sign of growth.

The festival this year came up with several new projects and partnerships that are set to strengthen them in the future.

Partnerships with entities such as the American Embassy in Tanzania, Trace Mziki, Discop have all shown the determination of the new administration.

Film School

The Zanzibar International Film Festival also came up a new category for film students from across Africa and the response was massive.

“The diversity of entries was reflected not just in the regions from where films were submitted, but also in the ages of applicants. In an encouraging sign, young filmmakers from primary and high schools from across Kenya also submitted films into the competition, reflecting a healthy interest in film from the next generation of filmmakers,” says festival CEO Dany Nyalusi.

According to him the final selection was extremely difficult for the judges, and overall 18 films have been selected.

These films, along with a selection of films from young Kenyan students, will be screened at the Kijiji Hall at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel on July 9th 2017.

Soko Filam

This was another addition to the Zanzibar International Film Festival, through this project industry stakeholders will come together to buy and sell film and TV content, exchange new ideas, identify alternative channels for distribution, and discover the latest technology and innovative business models that are driving the expectations and usage of a rapidly growing consumer base in East Africa.