WCB test the waters at beach party

By Paul Owere

Dar es Salaam. Glamour and pomp was at centre stage as Diamond Platinumz and his WCB crew hosted a beach party ‘Nogesha Upendo’ in Dar es Salaam on Christmas Eve at Jangwani Sea Breeze.

It was one of the most anticipated shows of the year because this was the first time that they were performing together as a label.

To add gloss this was the first and last time Diamond was performing in Dar having had over 25 shows outside the country earlier in the year. In a year when WCB videos dominated chats of the most watched on YouTube there had to be a way to pay some gratitude to his locally based legion of fans.

The last time I attended a beach party in Dar it didn’t end well for the organisers as the national arts council then came in with strong hand saying the event failed in promoting Tanzanian culture.

They were banned! This is perhaps why this was the hottest ticket for the weekend and even when the price was slightly prohibitive, they still came in numbers. There was excitement in the air from the promotional stunts that included Diamond himself selling the tickets to his youthful fans to the series of promos on TV and radio.

By 3pm there was every sign that this was going to be a night of its kind as young women and men started to arrive for the earlier events such as the beach soccer.

Guests

The guest list was rich and it served as some added impetus from the visiting Nigerian artiste Kcee to the rumour of Kenyan socialites Vera, Huda and controversial Ugandan media personality Anita Fabiola. Well as it turned out Hudah seemed to have chickened out of the challenge in what she later said, ‘they failed to agree with Diamond’s team on some minor details’.

To accompany the Wasafi crew were other local artistes such as Chege, Aika and Nahreel, Dully Sykes, Shilole .

These plus the Djs provided guest performances that set the tone before WCB’s First Lady Queen Darleen came on stage to get the ball rolling.

Performance

This was the first time that Diamond was performing alongside his protégés since the launch of his WCB label.

On the list was Queen Darleen, Rich Mavoko, Rayvany, Harmonize, plus other recruits who are yet to make their break at the label.

There was grandiose in the whole arrangement from Diamond’s arrival on a special boat to Harmonize’s police escorted convoy.

As some have remarked, this was probably a statement of intent, of the things they have achieved and what is yet to come at WCB.

The WCB recruits especially Rayvany and Harmonise on this night showed that they have what it takes to perform on the same stage with their boss as they got their fans singing. The last time Diamond performed Live in Dar es Salaam was at the ‘Diamonds are Forever’ show at Mlimani City and that was some three years ago or so.

The ‘Nogesha Upendo WCB Party’ proved that that Diamond is better off performing with a band than Playback.

Through his live performance he interacted with his audience with the instrumentalists giving their best especially the guitarists and the Saxophonist.

There was energy and organisation that is not common with most Bongo Flava shows which have been defined by playbacks in recent past.

I will not by any means say he has reached perfection levels but this is what his fans have been waiting for and they are ready to pay for it.

Dress code

Nudity is something that we all frown upon especially when it is misplaced; however, as they say there is a place for everything.

On this day it was actually the other way round after all it was a beach party where revellers had dress in as less as possible.

In a society as conservative as ours this was just the perfect setting, a license to dress skimpily and they came in all sorts of shapes, height and complexion. There are those who dressed to kill just to suit the theme.

But even as many tried to impress led by Vera Sidika whose beach outfit left a mark on the party there were those who were just not up to the business at hand I mean why would anyone dress in denim even with a license to show some flesh?

This didn’t seem to please socialite Vera Sidika who wrote.

“ I wonder whether I was the only one dressed for the occasion at Wasafi Beach Party, people dressed in suits, club dress, denim jeans, jackets. I’m lost. What is the meaning of a beach party if you look the same way you would on a normal club night.”