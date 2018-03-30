Werrason to perform in Dar on Easter

Dar es Salaam. Congolese Musician Werrason will this weekend serenade city residents at a performance that has been scheduled to take place at Escape One in Dar es Salaam before heading to Mwanza.

Famed for his energetic style the singer is set to come with his full band and revellers are already in high spirits for the show.

Werrason and his two friends Adolphe Dominguez and Didier Masela, created Wenge Musica Maison Mère (WMMM)”, with its headquarters at Zamba Playa in Kinshasa, D.R.Congo, with Werrason as head.

With most band members gone with JB Mpiana Werrason and his two friends, had to build Maison Mère from scratch, with assistance from a number of people especially Sankara de Kunta and Zachary Babaswe.

Werrason went round the country recruiting several young talented musicians and also taking back some old colleagues from JB Mpiana’s band.